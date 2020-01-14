Politics

New Jersey moving forward on bill to ban flavored vaping products

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A proposed bill that would ban flavored vaping products heads to Governor Phil Murphy's desk for a signature.

Lawmakers proposed the ban, including any fruit or candy among others, to target young people, who they say prefer the flavored e-cigarettes.

The bill passed both state Senate and Assembly on Monday.

Governor Murphy has been supportive of the idea of a flavor ban, but his office didn't respond when asked how he'll handle the legislation.

Massachusetts is the only other state with a statewide ban on flavors, according to the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, though eight states have enacted emergency regulations to halt the sale of flavored vaping products. The rules face legal challenges and are in effect in only three states, according to the campaign: Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Washington.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
