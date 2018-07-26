POLITICS

N.J. radio hosts facing heat over comments called 'hate speech'

EMBED </>More Videos

N.J. radio hosts facing heat for 'turban man' comments. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on July 26, 2018.

By
TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
Two New Jersey radio hosts are receiving heavy criticism and have been taken off the air for repeatedly referring to the state's attorney general as "turban man" on air.

The comments came Wednesday during the midday Dennis and Judi show on radio station New Jersey 101.5.

Hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco were discussing a recent decision by State Attorney General Gurbir Grewal.

Malloy said he couldn't remember Grewal's name and told Franco, "I'm just going to say the guy with the turban."

They referred to him as "turban man" repeatedly in the segment.

At one point, Malloy said, "Listen, if that offends you then don't wear the turban and I'll remember your name."

Grewal is the country's first Sikh-American attorney general.

He tweeted his comments early Thursday morning, ".@nj1015: My name, for the record, is Gurbir Grewal. I'm the 61st Attorney General of NJ. I'm a Sikh American. I have 3 daughters. And yesterday, I told them to turn off the radio."


Last December, Grewal explained why he chose a career in public service.

"I wanted to perhaps also show people that while I and others like me may look different or worship differently that we too are committed to this country," Grewal said.

N.J. 101.5 tweeted, "We are aware of the offensive comments made by Dennis and Judi during Wednesday's broadcast. We have taken immediate action and have taken them off the air until further notice. We are investigating the matter and will have further comment shortly."



Governor Phil Murphy also weighed in on Twitter, stating he was "outraged by the abhorrent and xenophobic comments...Hate speech has no place in N.J. and does not belong on our airwaves. Station management must hold the hosts accountable for these intolerant and racist comments."


------

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsnew jersey newsradio
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Trump to hold Pennsylvania rally, stump for GOP's Barletta
Secret Trump-Cohen tape released, but what's on it in dispute
Immigrant held after Army base pizza delivery released
New Jersey puts temporary hold on marijuana cases
More Politics
Top Stories
Suspect in string of sex assaults, robberies surrenders to police
Woman sitting on SW Phila. porch caught in crossfire
Power surge causes damage in several Langhorne homes
2 dead, 2 injured in Camden County crash
Group of girls help rescue woman from Philadelphia creek
Hersheypark to be closed Thursday as flooding woes continue
AccuWeather: Still Humid, Less Rain Today
Toxins found in Upper Dublin drinking water
Show More
Search continues for suspect in theft, assault at Darby library
Barbie maker Mattel to cut more than 2,200 jobs
Hundreds of gallons of gas stolen in Wilmington
Live wires fall on a tree at a Devon home
Weather dampens plans at the Jersey Shore
More News