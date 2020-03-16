New Jersey reports 178 coronavirus cases as schools, restaurants and more close

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- All of New Jersey's public and private schools, along with colleges and universities, will close indefinitely starting Wednesday in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said, while bars, restaurants and casinos will shutter at 8 p.m. on Monday.Bars and restaurants can remain open for takeout or delivery only. The governor also said that gatherings of 50 or more people would be prohibited, in line with federal guidelines.He announced the closings on a call with fellow Democratic Govs. Andrew Cuomo of New York and Ned Lamont of Connecticut, who are calling for similar closures in their states as part of a regional response to the virus.Murphy called on residents to take the threat from virus seriously - calling out people over the weekend who frequented bars and pubs to celebrate St. Patrick's day. He also added that people should not panic."This is not a time for selfishness. This is a time to think of those around you," he said. "There are some people out there who think this is fake news. This is not fake news. This is real."Murphy also reported that there were 80 new positive cases since Sunday, bringing the state's total to 178. The new positive cases ranged from 5 years old to 93 years old, according to Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli.For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.A closer look at developments:SCHOOL AND REGIONAL CLOSINGSMurphy said the school closures affect all public and private facilities from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade, along with colleges and universities. Most of the state's more than 600 school districts had closed already, but Murphy said Monday they'll remain shuttered until public health officials deem it safe to reopen.The regional closures of bars, restaurants, movie theaters, gyms and casinos come in response to the federal government's failure to issue uniform guidelines to the states, the states' governors said. The Centers for Disease Control and Protection did recommend on Sunday that all gatherings of 50 people or more be canceled.Murphy also said he's discouraging all nonessential travel throughout the state.Groceries, pharmacies and gas stations will remain open, he said.He added that nonessential retail businesses will also be closed at 8 p.m., but may open during daytime hours, as long as there are fewer than 50 people inside the businesses___PENDING LEGISLATIONNew Jersey's Assembly is set to vote on more than two dozen bills aimed at confronting the coronavirus pandemic.The Democratic-led chamber has scheduled committee and floor votes Monday on 25 measures, including one that sets aside $20 million for the Education Department for cleaning schools and one that requires districts to offer meals or meal vouchers to students who qualify for free or reduced-price meals during school.The Assembly is meeting despite the CDC's recommendation.The measures include bills that would:- Give county officials more time to mail ballots for the primary election June 2.- Let virtual or remote instruction meet the 180-day school year requirement.- Extend by one month the filing deadline for income and business taxes.- Create a Temporary Lost Wage Unemployment Program to allow people to claim pay they lost during the outbreak.- Establish a COVID-19 Emergency Food Distribution Fund and set aside $10 million.- Authorize licensed health care facilities and laboratories to develop and administer coronavirus tests.It's unclear whether the Democratic-led state Senate will take up the bills. It's not scheduled to meet on Monday.___CURFEWS AND CLOSURESThe chief justice of New Jersey's court system announced over the weekend a two-week suspension of municipal court sessions to mitigate public exposure to the coronavirus.Teaneck, Bergen County, has been a hotspot, and the mayor has asked residents to self-quarantine. Hoboken has instituted a citywide curfew that begins Monday and will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. It requires all residents to remain in their homes, barring emergencies. People who are required to report to work are exempted, the statement released late Saturday said.___The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.