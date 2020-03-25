New Jersey counties opening 2 new COVID-19 testing centers; death toll reaches 62

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey is expanding its drive-thru testing centers for coronavirus, especially in the northern part of the state.Essex County officials said Wednesday that a drive-thru testing center would be opening Thursday in Newark's Weequahic Park. A drive-through facility for Passaic County residents opened Wednesday at William Paterson University.In Essex, appointments are mandatory, according to a statement from Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo. Residents should go to the county's website to complete a screening form and make an appointment.In Passaic, county residents must have a referral from a doctor, Gov. Phil Murphy said earlier this week.The testing centers join other facilities for county-only residents at Kean University in Union and Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus. There are two federally operated centers in Bergen and Monmouth counties for residents statewide.For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.In New Jersey, 62 people have died from the virus, and nearly 4,400 have tested positive.A look at more developments in the state:Murphy expanded the kinds of businesses that are permitted to operate while the state's COVID-19 emergency orders are in place. The list of businesses considered essential now includes:-Grocery stores, farmer's markets and farms that sell directly to customers, and other food stores, including retailers that offer a varied assortment of foods comparable to what exists at a grocery store-Pharmacies and medical marijuana dispensaries-Medical supply stores-Gas stations-Convenience stores-Ancillary stores within healthcare facilities-Hardware and home improvement stores-Banks and other financial institutions-Laundromats and dry-cleaning services-Stores that principally sell supplies for children under five years-Pet stores-Liquor stores-Car dealerships, but only for auto maintenance and repair, and auto mechanics-Printing and office supply shops-Mail and delivery stores-Mobile phone retail and repair shops-Bicycle shops, but only to provide service and repair-Livestock feed stores-Nurseries and garden centers-Farming equipment storesThe list also includes groceries and supermarkets, pharmacies and gas stations.The Murphy administration also unveiled a new online form for workers to fill out if their employers are requiring them to show up to work in violation of the state's executive order requiring people to remain home, except for certain essential businesses.All 94 residents from St. Joseph's nursing home in Woodbridge are being moved Wednesday by Morris County officials to a CareOne facility in Whippany, according to a statement on behalf of CareOne.Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Tuesday that workers at the senior center had become ill and the sisters who run the facility were struggling to care for the patients.Videos and photos posted online showed officials wearing protective gear wheeling the patients from the center to vehicles to transport them to their new residence.First lady Tammy Murphy on Tuesday unveiled the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund with a video featuring some of the state's biggest celebrities, including Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart and Bon Jovi.She said in an emailed statement that all the fund's money would go toward fighting medical, social, and economic impact of COVID-19 on the state's most vulnerable. She said administrative costs would be covered by grants.Seaside Heights Mayor Anthony Vaz instructed town officials to close beaches to better adhere to the governor's weekend order for the state's nonessential businesses to close for gatherings to cease.The mayor also told people with vacation homes in the Ocean County town to stay away, according to NJ.com.