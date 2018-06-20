New Jersey State Assemblyman Arthur Barclay has resigned from his post citing health concerns.Local Republican lawmakers are wondering why it took 11 days to see a resignation after assault charges were filed against Barclay.On Tuesday, Camden County Democratic Committee Chairman James Beach issued the following Statement:"Effective immediately, Assemblyman Arthur Barclay has resigned as a member of the New Jersey General Assembly for health reasons. The county committee members of the Fifth Legislative District will convene in the next 8 to 10 days to fill the vacancy created by the resignation."Back on June 7, Camden police responded to a domestic abuse call on the 2700 block of Constitution road. Barclay was arrested that night."I don't know what goes on behind closed doors over there; it's just when you see police going you know something is going on," said neighbor Mechelle James.Sources said when police arrived to the home they encountered a woman who said she was punched in the face by Barclay, a former Camden City Councilman.Less than two weeks after the simple assault charge against him, the Associated Press reported Barclay is resigning from the 5th Legislative District because of health issues.Neighbors who were surprised by the charges against him spoke to his character."He's a very nice man," said neighbor Bobby Johnson. "A good person. I hope he's different, learned his lesson. Even if it cost him his job, you have to learn the lesson not to put your hands on a woman."Barclay will appear back in court June 28.His successor will be chosen by Democratic party officials in the two counties he represented until a special election come November.------