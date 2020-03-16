Politics

New Jersey to close bars, eateries to fight COVID-19 virus

Action News coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Gov. Phil Murphy says all New Jersey bars, restaurants, movie theaters and casinos will close at 8 p.m. Monday.

Murphy made the announcement Monday morning along with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont. The same restrictions apply to those two states.

Bars, restaurants and movie theaters are being shuttered at 8 p.m. Monday throughout New York, New Jersey and Connecticut because of the coronavirus, the states' governors said.

The governors said essential businesses like supermarkets and gas stations will be able to stay open after 8 p.m., though all non-essential businesses must close. Restaurants will be able to offer take-out and delivery.

The steps mark the latest escalation of efforts to keep people apart and an attempt to coordinate a response.

"We've got to work through this together. The feds have been asleep at the switch," Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont told reporters on a conference call.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicstrentonnew jersey newscoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19: Pa. gov orders restaurants, bars to close dine-in service in 5 counties
Wall Street trading halted after Dow plunges 2,250 points at open
Latest numbers and updates on coronavirus in Philadelphia region
All New Jersey schools will be ordered to close, gov says
Hospital worker listed as the first COVID-19 patient in Lehigh County
COVID-19: No large gatherings next 8 weeks, CDC recommends
AccuWeather: Seasonably Cool Today, Warmer Later This Week
Show More
Regional rail service affected by engineer call outs: SEPTA
St. Christopher's doctor has COVID-19; ICU closed to new patients
Peace Corps evacuating volunteers worldwide amid COVID-19 outbreak
Man dead after shooting in Glenside
4 new COVID-19 cases in Philly; total rises to 8
More TOP STORIES News