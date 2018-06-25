POLITICS

N.J.'s Red Hen to commenters: Kindly check your facts, we welcome all

EMBED </>More Videos

N.J.'s Red Hen to commenters: Kindly check your facts, we welcome all: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 6 p.m., June 24, 2018 (WPVI)

SWEDESBORO, N.J. (WPVI) --
The Red Hen restaurant in Swedesboro, New Jersey wants to make something perfectly clear: They are not The Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia.

The Gloucester County eatery was getting bombarded with comments on social media after White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted she was kicked out of a restaurant with the same name.

Sanders tweeted that she was told by the owner of The Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia, that she had to "leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left."



Though the restaurant was called The Red Hen, it was not the one located in the New Jersey. The two establishments have no relationship with one another, other than sharing the same name.

EMBED More News Videos

Sanders says she was told to leave Virginia restaurant. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on June 24, 2018.



In response to the comments, The Red Hen in Swedesboro, New Jersey posted the following message to their Facebook page:

"THE RED HEN IN SWEDESBORO, NEW JERSEY IS IN NO WAY AFFILIATED WITH THE RED HEN IN VIRGINIA.

We are an independent, family owned business who happens to share the same name.
Kindly check your facts before you erroneously defame an innocent business on Facebook in an attempt to destroy their business where they welcome all, irrespective of their race, religion, views or opinions.
Wishing all a safe and happy weekend!"



Sanders' visit to the Virginia restaurant Friday evening created a social media commotion with people on both sides weighing in with their critique.

Meanwhile on Friday evening, in another sign they were not the same restaurant, The Red Hen in Swedesboro, New Jersey was posting about their dessert options.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsnew jersey newsrestaurantspoliticsSwedesboro Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Sanders says she was told to leave Virginia restaurant
POLITICS
What Cohen's plea, Manafort's verdict mean for Trump
Ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme
Sexual abuse in the PA Catholic Church | Inside Story
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More Politics
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
More News