Trump's positive coronavirus test: No update on Biden's condition after sharing debate stage with president

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus just days after sharing the debate stage with Democratic rival former Vice President Joe Biden.

Hours after Trump's announcement Friday, the Biden campaign has not yet weighed in on the president's diagnosis or given an update on Biden's condition.

Although socially distanced, Trump and Biden spent 90 minutes on stage together with no masks Tuesday for the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.

They did not shake hands, but it is unclear if the candidates came into closer contact that night.

Biden has been repeatedly tested in the past few weeks, taking a very opposite approach from the president, who has spent much of the year downplaying the virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans.

The former vice president has held very few campaign events, all of which enforced very strict safety precautions, like social distancing. He also regularly wears a mask in public, something Trump mocked him for at Tuesday night's debate.

"I don't wear masks like him," Trump said of Biden. "Every time you see him, he's got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away from me, and he shows up with the biggest mask I've ever seen."

Throughout his campaign, Biden has aimed to underscore his message that the coronavirus remains a very serious threat to the United States.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
