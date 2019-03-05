u.s. & world

National Security Agency ends phone record and data collection program

The National Security Agency has ended a controversial surveillance program that collected data from phone records in the United States.

A Republican congressional official says the program needed to be reauthorized and the end of last year but was not.

The program monitored calls and texts.

The NSA originally said it did not collect the content of communications.

However, the agency later admitted that a technical glitch did allow content to be obtained.

Related topics:
politicstelephoneus worldsurveillancenational security agency
