Number of coronavirus cases grows to 427 in New Jersey; 2 more deaths reported

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The number of coronavirus cases in New Jersey has grown to 427, with two additional deaths, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday.The total number of deaths in New Jersey now stands at 5.Students across New Jersey are staying home Wednesday as statewide school closures go into effect in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.Gov. Phil Murphy ordered the closures Monday, though many schools already were ordering students to stay home.In Hoboken, residents are in the first day of a weeklong policy of self-isolation ordered by Mayor Ravi Bhalla. In Newark, Mayor Ras Baraka said authorities had located a woman who had tested positive for the virus over the weekend at an East Orange hospital but had given a fake name and address.Murphy expanded virus mitigation efforts Tuesday, ordering indoor malls and amusement centers closed, adding to the theaters, casinos, gyms and dining rooms it shuttered earlier this week.Through Tuesday afternoon, three people in the state had died from COVID-19, and the number of positive cases climbed to nearly 270.For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.The vast majority of people recover over a period a weeks.A closer look at developments in New Jersey:Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus began offering drive-through testing by appointment on Tuesday.Dr. Nizar Kifaieh, the hospital's president and CEO, said that over a span of three hours Tuesday, the hospital received 250 phone calls. He also said the hospital is limited by the number of testing kits it has on hand - 20, with more promised from two labs."We have had to ration them as needed, and we've been holding onto them like gold," he said. "People should be aware that just because you ask, it doesn't necessarily mean you'll be tested. You're going to have to be screened."Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said Tuesday that a woman who tested positive for COVID-19 after she went to East Orange General Hospital over the weekend gave a false name and a Newark address. The mayor said health officials went to the address and found no one at the site who knew her. In a tweet later Tuesday, Baraka said the women had been located.State health officials have recommended calling your health care provider if you have symptoms, including fever and shortness of breath. Officials also point people to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, which recommends people stay home except to get medical care.On Wednesday, the state announced a new number residents can call with coronavirus-related questions, to augment the existing hotline operated by the New Jersey Poison Control Center.The new 211 number is operated by the United Ways of New Jersey and provides information and referral services. Residents also can text NJCOVID to 898-211.The city's 50,000-plus residents woke up to the first day of a new policy of self-isolation ordered by Mayor Ravi Bhalla.Bhalla has ordered a 10 p.m. curfew for the 1-mile-square city to cut down on groups of people congregating.He also ordered the closing of all nonessential businesses. The city published a list of essential businesses that included emergency medical care, supermarkets and grocery stores, bodegas, banks, pharmacies, veterinarians, laundromats and liquor stores.