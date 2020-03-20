Number of New Jersey coronavirus cases rises to 890 with 11 deaths

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6030825" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Camden College Community College parking turned into COVID-19 testing site.

The new fatalities reported today:

-female in 70’s from Monmouth Co

-male in 70’s from Ocean Co

-male in 60’s from Essex Co

-male in 30’s from Bergen Co — Trish Hartman (@TrishHartman) March 19, 2020

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The number of coronavirus cases has reached nearly 900 in New Jersey with nearly one dozen deaths.The two additional deaths announced Friday were a male in 30s from Essex County and male in 50s from Bergen County.New Jersey reports 890 total cases, but officials expect that number to continue to rise.Inspira Medical Center Woodbury was closed last year, but now state officials are looking to reopen the facility in response to the coronavirus outbreak in New Jersey.Gov. Phil Murphy announced additional plans Thursday, which included the search for medical sites and the decision to shut down personal care businesses to help prevent the spread of the virus."We reserve the right as I just announced each and every day, each and every hour to revisit the steps we've taken and to assess at least at this point whether or not we should take further steps," Murphy said.Officials said Insipira Woodbury would provide 300 additional hospital beds for patients as the number of cases in the state is expected to spike.There are currently 742 positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey.The plan is to have the medical center in Woodbury ready in three to four weeks."We have a meeting this afternoon starting to lay out the particulars of how you reopen a hospital. It's not an easy task," New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said Thursday.A lot of work is still required before Inspira Medical could be deemed operational and safe for patients."We have to do engineering, physical plant inspection, total decontamination. We need to put in a nurse information system, a nurse call light system," said Persichilli.Murphy also said they need to be able to sustain the surge of medical needs in South Jersey and across the state during this pandemic and will keep their options open.At Camden County College in Blackwood, N.J., tents are set up in preparation for a drive-through testing site where symptomatic patients with a doctor's referral can be tested. County officials are still waiting on testing kits"We're waiting on the tests right now. We've been promised by the Trump Administration that we would receive tests the last four weeks, that has not happened," said Camden County Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli, Jr.A total of nine people in New Jersey have died from the coronavirus, Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday, including three who lived in nursing home facilities.The increasing death toll came as the number of confirmed cases rose to more than 700, a total Murphy said likely will rise into the "many thousands."New Jersey's health commissioner said coronavirus cases have been found in six nursing homes and long-term care facilities. The three deaths announced Thursday occurred at nursing homes in Hudson and Essex counties."It's a concern," Murphy said. "This is an eventuality that I don't know if we expected it but we were prepared for it. We anticipated it would hit nursing homes."Federal officials believe staff members who worked while sick at multiple long-term care facilities in the Seattle area contributed to the spread of COVID-19 among vulnerable elderly patients there.Those in the political arena are not immune to COVID-19. Among the many in self-quarantine in New Jersey: Congressman Andy Kim of New Jersey's 3rd District, comprised of Burlington and Ocean Counties.Kim released a statement Thursday saying he had direct contact with a member of congress who tested positive and will self-quarantine for two weeks.Murphy also said he signed an order postponing special elections across the state, including in Atlantic City, and New Jersey's biggest city, Newark, has instituted an 8 p.m. curfew in response to the outbreak. No changes have been announced for New Jersey's primary election on June 2.A look at other developments:Murphy said in a radio interview on Thursday that a drive-through testing would begin Friday at Bergen Community College. Bergen County has been the state's hardest-hit area.He said that the testing would be mostly for health care workers, and that people without symptoms should not try to get tested.Another testing center would be opening soon in Holmdel, Monmouth County, he said.For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.The vast majority of people recover over a period a weeks.___Murphy signed an executive order postponing numerous elections until May 12.They include fire district elections in Old Bridge that had been set for March 21, special municipal elections in Atlantic City and West Amwell Township set for March 31, as well as all school board elections scheduled for April 21.These elections will also be conducted solely by mail-in balloting. The Atlantic City election will ask voters whether to eliminate an elected mayor position in favor of an appointed city manager, and would shrink the size of the City Council.___New Jersey Transit's ridership plummeted almost 90% in the last week with little improvement in sight, the agency wrote Thursday in a letter to the state's Congressional delegation asking members to seek $1.25 billion in federal aid. In addition to the significant drop in fare revenue, the agency's operating costs are rising as workers perform enhanced cleaning of stations and rolling stock.In a conference call Wednesday, Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez stressed that federal aid, which he said should be "upward of $8 trillion" nationwide, would have to include significant aid to shore up NJ Transit.___State health officials have recommended calling your health care provider if you have symptoms, including fever and shortness of breath. Officials also point people to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, which recommends people stay home except to get medical care.On Wednesday, the state announced a new number residents can call with coronavirus-related questions, to augment the existing hotline operated by the New Jersey Poison Control Center.The new 211 number is operated by the United Ways of New Jersey and provides information and referral services. Residents also can text NJCOVID to 898-211.