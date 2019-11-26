Pennsylvania on verge of extending time for abuse charges

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania -- A bill to provide more time to file charges or lawsuits over sexual abuse is on its way to Pennsylvania's governor.The House sent the statute-of-limitations bill to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf with a 182-5 vote on Thursday.The House also sent legislation to invalidate confidentiality agreements that aim to keep child sexual abuse victims from talking to investigators.Wolf says he'll sign the bills and companion legislation clarifying penalties for mandated reporters who don't report suspected child abuse.The move capped a debate propelled by last year's landmark grand jury report into child molestation by Roman Catholic priests.A proposed constitutional amendment to give now-adult victims of child sexual abuse a new opportunity to sue abusers and institutions has passed both chambers but must do so again in the 2021-22 session.