Gov. Wolf vetoes Pennsylvania school sports bill; override attempt expected

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania -- Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf went through with a veto on Monday of a bill that would give school districts the sole ability to make decisions on sports, including whether and how many spectators to allow..The Wolf administration's gathering limits of 25 people indoors and 250 people outdoors apply to youth sports, but legislation that cleared the state House and Senate would empower schools to make their own rules about the number of spectators permitted at games.Some families have chafed at the statewide limits, saying attendance could safely be expanded while still allowing for adequate physical distancing.Wolf, a Democrat, said at a news conference that statewide gathering limits need to be applied consistently to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Pennsylvania has reported more than 150,000 confirmed virus infections and 8,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19.Wolf vetoed the bill Monday, the last day he could do so before it automatically becomes law."I'm always amazed at politicians thinking that they can somehow wave a magic wand and suspend, sort of, reality," Wolf said. "There's a virus out there, and that virus really likes it when you bring a lot of people together. That's what we know, and so you ignore that at your peril."Both chambers of the GOP-controlled General Assembly approved the bill by veto-proof two-thirds majorities, and lawmakers were expected to hold votes to attempt to override Wolf's veto.The bill is the latest way that Republicans in the Legislature have tried to limit Wolf's power under health and emergency disaster laws during the pandemic.The legislation gives a school district or private school sole authority to decide whether to conduct sports during the 2020-21 school year, including games, scrimmages and other in-person extracurricular activities. It also gives them the power to determine safety protocol and crowd limits.