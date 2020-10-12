Politics

Pennsylvania will disqualify 'naked ballots.' Here's what to know

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania has become the first state to disqualify 'naked ballots.'

A ballot is considered 'naked' when it is sent in without a sealed security envelope. Voters also need to be sure to sign the envelope in the marked spot for it to qualify.



For years, officials counted otherwise valid mail-in ballots even if they didn't have the secrecy envelope. But the Trump campaign challenged that practice, and last month the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that counting naked ballots is a violation of election law.

So far, 2.5 million Pennsylvania voters have requested to vote by mail, democrats outnumbering Republicans by more than 2 to 1.

State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta says the ruling is causing unnecessary stress over this process.

RELATED: Mail-in voting in Pennsylvania: Here's what to know


"This is about whether or not we are going to have a functioning democracy. And I've said to people- if you're not frustrated, you're not paying attention," said Kenyatta.

On Monday, Mayor Kenney will join the group 'Unite Here' to launch a massive canvassing operation to mobilize black and brown voters.

Rudy Giuliani will also be in South Philadelphia Monday night for an Italians for Trump event.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsharrisburgvote 20202020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Supreme Court nominee Barrett faces Senate despite pandemic: WATCH LIVE
'Hatred is taught': Pa's second lady victim of racist attack
AccuWeather: Rainy, Breezy and Cool Today
Man rescued from trash chute in Spring Garden
Protesters drive through Montgomery County with Black Lives Matter message
Decision on possible return of fans to Eagles games expected Tuesday
Princeton names dorm for Black alum Hobson
Show More
Family devastated by tornado receives surprise from police
Rookie WR Claypool scores 4 TDs, Steelers top Eagles 38-29
Philadelphia Union welcome back fans inside the stands
Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship
A viewer's guide to Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court hearings
More TOP STORIES News