Obamacare

Part of 'Obamacare' invalid, more review needed: Court

This Oct. 23, 2018, file photo shows HealthCare.gov website on a computer screen in New York. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

NEW ORLEANS -- The "individual mandate" of former President Barack Obama's health care law is invalid, but other parts of the law need further review, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday.

The 2-1 ruling was handed down by a panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. The panel agreed with Texas-based U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor's 2018 finding that the law's insurance requirement, the so-called "individual mandate," was rendered unconstitutional when Congress, in 2017, reduced a tax on people without insurance to zero.

The court reached no decision on the big issue - how much of the Affordable Care Act must fall along with the insurance mandate. It may still be that none of the ACA is severable from the individual mandate, even after this inquiry is concluded. It may be that all of the ACA is severable from the individual mandate. It may also be that some of the ACA is severable from the individual mandate, and some is not," Elrod wrote.

In dissent, Judge Carolyn Dineen King said her colleagues were prolonging "uncertainty over the future of the healthcare sector." King would have found the mandate constitutional, although unenforceable, and would have left the rest of the law alone.

"Without any enforcement mechanism to speak of, questions about the legality of the individual 'mandate' are purely academic, and people can purchase insurance-or not-as they please," King wrote. "No more need be said; it has long been settled that the federal courts deal in cases and controversies, not academic curiosities."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshealthcourtobamacarecourt casegovernmenthealth careu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
OBAMACARE
'Obamacare' sign-up deadline extended to 3 a.m. Wednesday
Texas judge rules health care overhaul unconstitutional
Obama-era calorie count requirement goes into effect
Some glitches seen in deadline week for 'Obamacare' sign-ups
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shooting reported at Brookhaven shopping center
FedEx driver fatally shoots robbery suspect in Philadelphia
LIVE: House debates President Trump impeachment ahead of vote
Here's where local members of Congress stand on impeachment
Ring to use security app to find missing children
Herman "Ike" Boone, who inspired 'Remember the Titans,' dies at 84
Students rally in Harrisburg for healthy schools
Show More
Sylvester Stallone surprises students visiting 'Rocky' statue
Person hit, killed by SEPTA train in Center City
Bucks County man faces up to 15 years in wife's 1981 death
1 critical after gunman fires into a North Philadelphia house party
Warning about mystery shopping scam
More TOP STORIES News