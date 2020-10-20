voting

'Party at the Mailbox' campaign encourages Black voters in Philadelphia

By Ashley Johnson
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Party at the Mailbox, a nonpartisan voter registration campaign going on now up until the big election, is making sure voters, especially Black voters, in Philadelphia and other big cities show up at the polls.

"Over 200,000 Black voters didn't vote in 2016. So our goal is to increase voter turnout within the Black community," founder Nykidra Robinson said.

There are several local partnerships with Party at the Mailbox including She Can Win, Unity in the Community, the National Coalition of 100 Black Women- PA Chapter, and the Urban League of Philadelphia.

RELATED: 2020 Election Resources

Jasmine Sessoms is the the founder of She Can Win, which is a movement that invests in women of color going into politics based in Philadelphia.

"I tell them, 'Hey, did you vote? If you did, let's celebrate; if you didn't, let's find out why and how can I get you to vote,'" Sessoms said.

Party at the Mailbox is handing out boxes filled with treats in hopes of getting people excited to vote. For the Philadelphia boxes, they are filled with local goodies like Peanut Chews and Tastykakes.

The boxes also include a 'Philly Votes' sweatshirt, designed by a Temple University student.

Anyone can get a box, even non-registered voters, but Party at the Mailbox is all about action.

"We want to create awareness around voting in general, but most importantly, we really just want you to vote. I can't put it any more simple. We want you to vote like your life depends on it, because it really does," Sessoms said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsphiladelphiavoting2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTING
Former sergeant votes from hospital bed before he dies
Nearly 9M Pennsylvanians have registered to vote
Avalanche of early votes is transforming the 2020 election
George Floyd's sister said her hope in justice system is fading
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police ID driver found dead on I-95; search underway for shooter
Philly may be entering 'dangerous period' with COVID: Official
New York won't enforce New Jersey, Pennsylvania quarantines
WATCH: Our America - the story of Phil and Kirra Clark
FedEx driver shot, critically injured in Philadelphia
Philly council to vote on banning non-lethal force against protesters
Excitement building for first-time voters
Show More
CA issues reopening guidelines for Disneyland after monthslong closures
Man charged with attempted murder after pulling gun on Pa. trooper
Fall COVID-19 surge has arrived in Pennsylvania, US: Experts
Pennsylvania confirms its first positive COVID-19 cat
Obama to hold drive-in car rally for Biden in Philly
More TOP STORIES News