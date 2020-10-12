'Hatred is taught': Pennsylvania's second lady victim of racist attack

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania's second lady says she was the target of a hateful verbal attack, in which she was called a racial slur.Gisele Barreto Fetterman, wife of Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, said it happened in a grocery store in Allegheny County.She said a woman approached her and told her repeatedly that she did not belong in America.Fetterman said the woman followed her to the parking lot, where she called her the N-word.Fetterman posted that this behavior is taught, saying if you know this woman teach her love instead.