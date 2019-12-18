'Paul's Law' to help students with epilepsy approved by New Jersey lawmakers

New Jersey (WPVI) -- An 8th-grader from Maple Shade is making a difference and saving lives after a law in his name that helps every New Jersey child with epilepsy officially passed.
The legislation, "Paul's Law," would create a safe environment for students by giving teachers the tools and training to respond to seizures.
After Paul St. Pierre was diagnosed with epilepsy last year, his mom, Colleen Quinn, said the Maple Shade School District created its own protocol to train teachers to respond.
Senator Kip Bateman wrote the legislation to create seizure-safe schools and eliminate the feeling of fear for kids and their families. Paul is a passionate advocate for the training.
When the legislation was introduced last month, Paul and his mother explained why it's so critical.
"Last year I was having a mini seizure and my teachers didn't know and they just sent me down to the nurse," said St. Pierre.
The legislation, S-4141, sponsored by Bateman and Senator James Beach, would ensure that at the requests of parents, school nurses would develop "individualized health care plans" and "emergency health care plans" for students with seizure disorders.
Under the bill, the nurse would be responsible for establishing seizure disorder care plans and ensuring all teachers, faculty, and staff are trained to care for students with seizure disorders.
The legislation also requires the school bus driver of a child with epilepsy be trained in seizure disorder first aid and be provided with emergency contact information for the student.
"There are 12,000 students throughout the Garden State with a seizure disorder," added Bateman. "All of their teachers and school faculty should be train in seizure first aid. I commend Paul for his advocacy and will continue to work on a bipartisan basis with Senator Beach to ensure that this bill is signed into law."
Paul's Law passed both the NJ Senate and State Assembly.
The next step is to the Governor's desk for a signature.
'Paul's Law' to help students with epilepsy approved by New Jersey lawmakers
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More