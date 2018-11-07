POLITICS

Nancy Pelosi says Democrats will 'strive for American bi-partisanship'

EMBED </>More Videos

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi vowed the Congress will be accountable to the American people.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi vowed the Congress will be accountable to the American people in a speech Tuesday night.

Democrats seized control of the House of Representatives Tuesday night, and are expecting to grab between 32 and 36 seats, according to a projection by ABC News.


President Donald Trump called to congratulate Pelosi as her party stood on the brink of recapturing the House of Representatives.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the president made a series of calls while watching the election results late Tuesday.

Pelosi's spokesman Drew Hammill said Trump called Pelosi to congratulate her and to note her tone of bipartisanship.

"We will strive for American bi-partisanship seeking common ground, as we are responsible to do," Pelosi said in a speech in front of supporters Tuesday night. "But when we cant find that common ground standing our ground."


Pelosi immediately becomes the front-runner for Speaker of the House, as the leading campaign fundraiser and the institutional legislative authority for Democrats.

Democrats are expected to hold leadership elections after Dec. 5.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
politicselection 20182018-electionvote 2018u.s. & worldnancy pelosidemocratscongresshouse of representatives
POLITICS
Candidates who made history in Tuesday's midterm election
Georgia's Stacey Abrams aims to be 1st black female gov in US
Election 2018: Midterm Results by State
Heidi Heitkamp loses Senate seat in North Dakota to Kevin Cramer
Tom Carper wins 4th term for Delaware US Senate seat
More Politics
Top Stories
National Election Results and Trends from ABC News
Pennsylvania Election Results
New Jersey Election Results
Delaware Election Results
1 killed, 5 injured in Schuylkill crash; search for hit-and-run driver
Pa. man accused of threatening to shoot up polling place
Ky. clerk who refused gay marriage licenses loses re-election bid
Chris Watts pleads guilty to killing wife and 2 daughters
Show More
AccuWeather: Rain Moves Out This Evening, Sunshine Returns Tomorrow
Mistrial for man accused of murdering South Philly grocer
Woman struck, killed outside polling place in Northampton Co.
Girl, 10, accused of stomping baby to death at Wisconsin day care
Uber driver charged after teen dies following car surfing fall
More News