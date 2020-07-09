Politics

Vice President Mike Pence talks to police, speaks about economy during stops in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA -- Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to make several stops in Pennsylvania on Thursday.

After a fundraiser in Lancaster County, Pence is scheduled to discuss the economy in Chester County before he makes his way to Philadelphia.

In Chester County, he will host a discussion about at Rajant Corporation, a provider of wireless networks.

In Philadelphia, he will talk with police officers and their families at a "Back the Blue Rally" at the Fraternal Order of Police.
