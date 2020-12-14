Pennsylvania casts 20 electoral votes for Joe Biden

The electors, primarily Democratic elected officials, also chose Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, as vice president. The 20 electors were socially distanced in a cavernous auditorium near the Capitol, meeting there instead of the floor of the state House because of the pandemic.
Post-election: Timeline of what happens between now and Inauguration Day 2021
One by one, each elector walked up to the auditorium stage and dropped his or her ballot into a box designed by Benjamin Franklin. The electors gave the vote tally a standing ovation.
Nancy Mills, president of the state's Electoral College, noted it was Pennsylvania that put Biden over the 270-vote threshold needed to claim the White House.
"We are the state that returned the dignity and honor to the United States of America," she said.
What's in store when the Electoral College meets