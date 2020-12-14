Pennsylvania casts 20 electoral votes for Joe Biden

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=8416842" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> While Joe Biden is considered president-elect, there are still quite a few things left to do before he takes office.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=8470778" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In the upcoming Electoral College vote, electors are asked to cast a vote for Joe Biden or Donald Trump. What happens if there are faithless electors who change votes? What if no one reaches 270? Here are answers to your Electoral College questions.

WASHINGTON -- Pennsylvania on Monday cast its 20 electoral votes for Democrat Joe Biden, the native son whose win in the state last month cemented his victory over President Donald Trump.The electors, primarily Democratic elected officials, also chose Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, as vice president. The 20 electors were socially distanced in a cavernous auditorium near the Capitol, meeting there instead of the floor of the state House because of the pandemic.One by one, each elector walked up to the auditorium stage and dropped his or her ballot into a box designed by Benjamin Franklin. The electors gave the vote tally a standing ovation.Nancy Mills, president of the state's Electoral College, noted it was Pennsylvania that put Biden over the 270-vote threshold needed to claim the White House."We are the state that returned the dignity and honor to the United States of America," she said.