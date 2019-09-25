pennsylvania news

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf now supports legalizing marijuana

Tom Wolf calls for 'serious' look at legalizing recreational pot. Report from 6abc.com on December 20, 2018.

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania -- Gov. Tom Wolf says he is now in favor of legalizing marijuana for recreational use in Pennsylvania, and is asking lawmakers to consider it.

Wolf's announcement Wednesday advances his position from last December, when he signaled that he was open to taking a look at it as it gathered popularity and momentum, particularly in bordering states. Before last winter, he had dismissed the idea.

Wolf, a Democrat, made the announcement while releasing a report from Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's statewide listening tour on legalizing marijuana.

Wolf has long supported decriminalizing the possession of small amounts of marijuana, although the Legislature hasn't passed legislation to that effect, and he signed legislation in 2016 creating Pennsylvania's medical marijuana program.

He also wants lawmakers to allow the expungement of past convictions of non-violent and small marijuana-related crimes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsharrisburgmarijuanapennsylvania newspoliticsdrugs
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PENNSYLVANIA NEWS
Bucks County doctor charged in alleged drug scheme
$1,500 offered for suspect involved in Chester gun battle
Artist turns spotted lanternfly wings into jewelry
Cosby hit with $2.75M legal bill after losing dispute
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump meets with Ukraine leader after memo released
Bucks County doctor charged in alleged drug scheme
Couple killed in front of home as they returned from hospital
Man steals ambulance while paramedics were inside Philly hospital
1 dead, several injured injured after crash on I-95 in Delaware
Positive news from Pederson heading into Thursday Night Football
13 children of firefighters killed on 9/11 graduate from FDNY
Show More
Candles spark fire at Delaware apartment complex
After 400 days, shelter dog finds home fit for a Queen
VIDEO: 5-year-old girl escapes charging coyote in front yard
Temple University receives $2.6M grant to help neighbors
Juul CEO steps down, company suspends advertising in US
More TOP STORIES News