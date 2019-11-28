Politics

Pennsylvania increases tobacco purchasing age from 18 to 21

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania -- The legal age to buy cigarettes and other tobacco products in Pennsylvania is increasing to 21, although there's an exception for veterans and service members who are at least 18.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday signed a pair of bills that make the age limit also apply to e-cigarettes and vaping products.

They're banned on school grounds outside designated outdoor areas for nonstudents.

Pennsylvania joins 18 other states in making 21 the minimum age.

The new age takes effect July 1.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspennsylvaniasmokingpolitics
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chef cooks Thanksgiving meal for 100 of Philadelphia's homeless
Army staff sergeant surprises son during 76ers game
Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade Guide 2019
Port Richmond fire leaves 7 hurt, including 4 children
Grandma who texted wrong teen shares 4th Thanksgiving with him
Police: Man shoots self, 9-year-old son while cleaning gun
Show More
Accused gunman in N.J. football shooting appears in court
New Jersey hospital mistakenly gives kidney transplant to wrong person
Multiple arrests made in copper pipe theft ring
Holiday travel hits Philadelphia International Airport
Finishing touches underway for 100th 6ABC Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade
More TOP STORIES News