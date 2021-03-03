republicans

Pennsylvania Republicans stop just short of censuring Toomey over vote to convict Trump

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania -- Pennsylvania's Republican Party has expressed its disapproval of U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey over his vote to convict Donald Trump during the former president's second impeachment trial, while stopping short of issuing the more serious - albeit still symbolic - censure that some members had pushed for.

The vote counting wrapped up late Monday night, completing a five-hour remote video meeting last week that had to be continued because of technical problems, state committee members said.

The vote count was 128-124, with 13 abstaining, to approve a statement expressing disappointment with fellow Republican Toomey, but not a censure, state committee members said.

SEE ALSO: Inside Story - Senator Pat Toomey talks COVID-19 in PA, Biden admin

Toomey's vote to convict - and his earlier assessment that Trump had committed "impeachable offenses" in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol - set off a wave of pro-Trump county party condemnations of Toomey in Pennsylvania.

A censure vote is a symbolic gesture that would have had no real effect on Toomey, who announced in October that he will not run again for office. Toomey appeared on the meeting call last week to defend himself - and Trump supporter U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, who showed up to defend the senator - but Toomey has not publicly backed down from his vote.

The state party brass have remained silent publicly about the meeting, and have yet to release any information about it.

SEE ALSO: Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey: No evidence to support Trump's vote-fraud claims
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsharrisburgrepublicansimpeachmentdonald trumpsenatepat toomey
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
REPUBLICANS
McConnell says he'd 'absolutely' support Trump as 2024 GOP nominee
Legalizing marijuana gets first GOP sponsor in Pennsylvania
Trump calls McConnell 'political hack' following impeachment speech
After impeachment acquittal, Trump remains dominant in GOP
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4-alarm fire damages Howard Johnson hotel in Blackwood
2 charged in deadly Tacony-Palmyra Bridge collision
NJ couple's love story full of coincidences goes viral
Teachers to get 1-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Wolf says
LIVE: Watch Action News 'The Rush'
Single mom says she's been wrongfully denied unemployment benefits
US forces: Rockets hit airbase in Iraq hosting U.S.-led coalition troops
Show More
5 juveniles, 1 adult hurt in South Jersey crash
Dr. Oz, officers help revive man in cardiac arrest at NJ airport
Travel expected to ramp up for season as COVID restrictions ease
AccuWeather: Milder this afternoon, windy and colder starting Thursday
Texas will end statewide mask mandate next week
More TOP STORIES News