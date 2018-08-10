Supporters of Lebron James are taking a swipe at President Trump with a new petition drive.
Thousands of people have signed a petition which calls for James to replace current Education Secretary Betsy Devos.
The petition comes in response to a tweet by Mr. Trump last week where he questioned James' intelligence.
The president's comment came after James appeared on CNN to talk about a newly-opened school for at-risk students, established by the Lebron James Family foundation and Akron public schools.
-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Petition calls for Lebron James to be named Education Secretary
LEBRON JAMES
More lebron james
POLITICS
More Politics
Top Stories