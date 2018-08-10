LEBRON JAMES

Petition calls for Lebron James to be named Education Secretary

EMBED </>More Videos

Supporters of Lebron James are taking a swipe at President Trump with a new petition drive. (AP)

Supporters of Lebron James are taking a swipe at President Trump with a new petition drive.

Thousands of people have signed a petition which calls for James to replace current Education Secretary Betsy Devos.


The petition comes in response to a tweet by Mr. Trump last week where he questioned James' intelligence.
The president's comment came after James appeared on CNN to talk about a newly-opened school for at-risk students, established by the Lebron James Family foundation and Akron public schools.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumplebron jamesu.s. & worldeducation
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
First lady praises LeBron James, WH says she's not 'taking sides'
LEBRON JAMES
LeBron James, Lakers face Warriors to highlight Christmas Day schedule
Trump rips LeBron James' smarts hours before rally in Ohio
Joel Embiid doesn't care about 76ers missing out on LeBron, Kawhi
LeBron James embraces challenge of driving Lakers to playoffs
More lebron james
POLITICS
Federal judge halts deportation in progress
Gov. Murphy: Rail commuters entitled to anger over cancellations
Some of ex-Rep. Chaka Fattah's convictions thrown out
Melania Trump's parents are now US citizens
More Politics
Top Stories
New details in fatal police-involved shooting in South Philadelphia
2 injured in helicopter crash near Ocean City airport
Basketball coach from Philly pleads not guilty in fatal punch
Man dead after being shot near middle school in Millville
Pleasantville principal allegedly had child porn on school computer
New surveillance video in North Philly drive-by shooting; vigil held
'Philly Free Streets' returns this weekend
Septic truck plunges into backyard pool in Lancaster Co.
Show More
VIDEO: Teen seriously injured when she was pushed off bridge
Video shows shootout between suspect and Pa. state police
Eagles kickoff preseason with loss to Steelers
NFL won't punish players who protested during the national anthem
2 shot during attempted robbery in city's Logan section
More News