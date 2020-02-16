Philadelphia Councilperson Kendra Brooks talks rent control on Inside Story

In the second segment of the show, panelists Donna Gentile O'Donnell, George Burrell, Dom Giordano and Farah Jimenez discuss a wide range of topics, including rent control, stop and frisk as an issue in the upcoming election, Philadelphia's new Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and Republican State Senator Joe Scarnati decision to not seek reelection.
The third segment of the show features the Inside Stories of the Week
Friday, February 14th
Host - Tamala
NEWSMAKER: Councilwoman Kendra Brooks
Panelists:
Donna Gentile O'Donnell
George Burrell
Dom Giordano
Farah Jimenez