Politics

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney delivers $5.2 billion budget proposal

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia's mayor proposed a $5.2 billion budget on Thursday that contains no tax increases.

Jim Kenney's spending plan also has proposed spending increases for education, including a program to make the Community College of Philadelphia free for some students, and programs to reduce gun violence.

It also would offer rental assistance or cash stipends to residents in poverty and expand residential street sweeping.

If approved by the City Council, Kenney's budget proposal would translate to a 29% increase in city spending since he took office five years ago.

The council plans to hold budget hearings in the coming months and must finalize a budget before the current fiscal year ends June 30.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscenter city philadelphiamayor jim kenneybudget
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd presumptive positive coronavirus case in New Jersey
Philly police officer arrested, charged with assault
Residents tried fighting Reading fire, 2 found dead: Officials
NJ woman used tape dispenser, shower to kill man: Prosecutors
Eagles: Peters to enter free agent market after 11 seasons
Elizabeth Warren drops out of race for president
Victim recounts vicious dog attack in Philly
Show More
Woman hit by stray bullet while walking dog: Police
Multiple close calls on Route 42 caught on 6abc traffic cam
AccuWeather: Sunny Today Showers Tomorrow
Thief caught stuffing $100 worth of tequila down his pants: Police
Celebrate cereal day with pancakes, edible spoons
More TOP STORIES News