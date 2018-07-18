Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court

Pennsylvania's highest court is upholding Philadelphia's tax on sweetened drinks, rejecting a challenge to the soda tax by merchants and the beverage industry.The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday the 1.5-cent-per-ounce levy is aimed at distributors and dealer-level transactions and does not illegally duplicate another existing tax.City leaders responded moments after hearing the ruling.Michael DiBernardinis, Phila. City Manager said, "Literally hours ago the State Supreme Court ruled 4 to 2 in favor of the city and upheld our right to put a tax on soda."While the city is rejoicing, people like Anthony Campisi, with a group called Ax the Bev tax say they are not happy with the high court's ruling and don't see the tax as a benefit but say it has a negative impact."This tax has cost nearly 12-hundred local job because consumers are fleeing to the suburbs. Why shop in the city when you can drive a few miles over the border and save a whole lot of money on your grocery bills. Second, the tax isn't bringing in the revenue that was promised," said Campisi.The Supreme Court ruled the 1.5 cent - per ounce tax - does not illegally duplicate another existing tax and can be enforced. It raised nearly 79 million dollars in 2017. The money is being used to help fund the city's pre-kindergarten program, community schools, parks, recreation centers, and libraries."That means that our half a billion dollar investment in our public spaces, libraries, recreation centers, playgrounds, and parks will be in play immediately," said DiBernardinis.Some supporters say the soda tax will promote healthier habits and turn to studies that show increasing the price, does lower consumption. Opponents of the tax say its unpopular move and tell Action News the fight is not over.Campisi adds, "There is a bill in the state legislature that would preempt this tax and prevent other municipalities from adopting something like it. There is still an opportunity to go back to the City Council. The people of Philadelphia and Pennsylvania generally really don't like this tax."The city is calling this ruling a victory.-----