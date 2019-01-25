Philly businesses applaud deal to end government shutdown

It was scarce on Independence Mall Friday evening. There are not as many tourists out because they can't get into key Philadelphia landmarks like the Liberty Bell and businesses are hurting because of it."It's been really tough. The money is tight," said Amelia Lowe, Luna Café server.While many federal workers haven't been at work, they also haven't been out to eat."We've been closing early almost every day just because we can't really stay open when there's no one around," said Lowe.Lowe at Luna Cafe says January is normally a slow season but now she's lucky to get a table an hour."We get a lot of tourists coming in from tourists who see national monuments, Independence Mall, Liberty Bell, all those things and no one's coming," she said.Tourists aren't eating or shopping.The Bourse had plenty of empty seats on Friday at lunch.Grubhouse owner Jim Lord said, "Especially for a Friday, this is slow for us, usually everybody's here. It's just packed."Lowe added, "I would just love to see people come back to this area."More people may be showing up to this area soon now that deal that was just reached to re-open the government.Businesses are hoping to see more tourists and workers out on their lunch breaks and for happy hour again.------