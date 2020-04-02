Philadelphia coronavirus death toll climbs to 17 as city approves emergency funding

Two additional deaths were reported, bringing the city's toll to 17.
Of the people who have died so far, one person was between ages 40-49; two people were between 50-59; nine people were between 70-79; four people were between 80-89, and one person was over the age of 90.
Nine of the people who died lived in nursing homes.
Of the 2,100 people who have tested positive, about 50 percent are under 50 years old.
Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said the city is seeing clusters in group settings like nursing homes and behavioral health facilities.
There are 20 infections among inmates in city jails.
The city reports at least 8,742 negative COVID-19 test results as of 11 a.m. Thursday
EMERGENCY FUNDING
Philadelphia City Council held a remote meeting on Thursday where it passed an emergency $85 million appropriation to help the city contain and mitigate the coronavirus outbreak.
The emergency appropriation measure, Bill 200258, was the only bill considered by on Thursday. Council says the money will fund a variety of operations and initiatives.
Back on March 13, the city issued a Declaration of Emergency relating to COVID-19 in Philadelphia. On March 16, Mayor Kenney ordered a halt to all nonessential city government operations and ordered City Hall closed to the public. These orders remain in effect as the outbreak continues to spread citywide.
City Council is exploring holding subsequent meetings and hearings remotely during the pandemic, particularly as they pertain to the city's proposed 2020-21 budget.
Council said further information about subsequent meetings will be released as soon as it becomes available.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION
The city also announced additional food distribution sites will open on Thursday, bringing the total number of city-supported food sites to 40.
On Monday, which was the first distribution day, staff and volunteers packed more than 4,600 boxes of food for families in need.
As for Thursday's distribution, staff and volunteers nearly quadrupled that number, packing 16,000 boxes.
"We are tracking these sites to determine any changes and supports that are needed, and in addition to these 40 sites, we continue to support and work with local pantries," according to Deputy Mayor Cynthia Figueroa.
The boxes of food will be distributed from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Thursdays.
Each household receives one box.