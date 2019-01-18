After a historic run of two decades serving the City of Philadelphia, Councilwoman At-Large Blondell Reynolds Brown announced she will not seek re-election.Reynolds Brown announced Friday at City Hall that she will not seek a sixth consecutive term in 2020.The 66-year-old has been a champion for women, people of color, and children during her time on city council.Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney took the time to thank Reynolds Brown for mentoring him."Blondell was one of the people who would say come here, I know what you want to say but you didn't say it the way you should've said it and maybe you should try it this way," said Mayor Kenney.At the end of her term, Reynolds Brown will tie the late Councilwoman At-Large Augusta Clark as the longest-serving Councilwoman at-Large in the history of Philadelphia.------