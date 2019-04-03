Politics

Philadelphia Democrats rescind support of sheriff accused of harassment

PHILADELPHIA -- Democrats have rescinded their support for the re-election bid of Philadelphia's sheriff following criticism that they endorsed an incumbent who's been accused in the past of sexual harassment.

Philly.com first reported that the Philadelphia Democratic party's policy committee Tuesday night revoked the endorsement of Sheriff Jewell Williams, recommending no endorsement in the four-person May 21 primary.

Ward leaders must ratify the decision.

The city recently agreed to a $127,000 settlement with a woman who alleged sexual harassment over a two-year period by Williams, who was elected in 2011.

The Democratic caucus of the state House in 2012 paid $30,000 to settle another case against Williams, a former state representative.

A Williams campaign spokeswoman declined comment. Williams has said in the past that the cases were settled against his wishes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsphiladelphia newsdemocratselection
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspect identified in fatal shooting of Philly police inspector's son
Firefighters battle 3-alarm house fire in Ridley Park
6 Suspicious Fires Under Investigation in Salem, NJ
Police: Man tried to lure girl waiting for ice cream truck
Funeral held for slain N.J. college student
Joe Biden: I'll be more mindful of 'respecting personal space'
Man set on fire while sleeping at friend's South Jersey home
Show More
Hurricane season 2019 forecast
Lenny Dykstra pleads guilty to running illegal rooming home in N.J.
FDA investigating reports of seizures after vaping
Multicolored squirrel is the internet's favorite animal today
High school robotics team builds power wheelchair for 2-year-old
More TOP STORIES News