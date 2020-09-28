Philadelphia to open multiple early voting centers at satellite election offices ahead of Election Day

The offices will be open seven days a week beginning September 29 and will remain open through Election Day.
The offices will allow voters to register to vote, request a mail-in ballot, receive it, vote, and then return it all at the same location.
In addition, voters will be able to return their already completed ballots to the satellite offices for drop off.
The locations for the seven satellite offices are listed below:
- Center City: City Hall Room 140, 1400 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia Pa.,19107
- Far Northeast: George Washington High School, 10175 Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia Pa., 19116
- North: The Liacouras Center, 1776 N Broad St., Philadelphia Pa., 19121
- Northwest: Roxborough High School, 6498 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19128
- Southwest: Tilden Middle School, 6601 Elmwood Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19142
- Upper North: Julia De Burgos Elementary, 401 W Lehigh Ave, Philadelphia, Pa. 19133
- West: Overbrook Elementary School, 2032 N 62nd St., Philadelphia, Pa.19151
The hours of operation of the election offices will be Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.