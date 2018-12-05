GEORGE H.W. BUSH

PHOTOS: Nation says goodbye to George HW Bush at state funeral

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Former US Vice President Al Gore(R) Vice President Mike Pence (L) and former US President Jimmy Carter(C) arrive for the funeral service for former US President George H. W. Bush. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)</span></div>
Former President George H.W. Bush is being honored in a state funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. ET.

WATCH LIVE: George HW Bush state funeral

Among those in attendance is President Donald J. Trump, as well as the living former presidents: Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter. Several world leaders are attending, including Prince Charles of Britain.

The funeral will also be attended by the expansive Bush family. His eldest son George W. Bush will speak.

After the state funeral, the casket will be transported to Houston for another funeral on Thursday before he is laid to rest.

See photos from the service in the gallery above.

FULL COVERAGE: George HW Bush funeral, legacy
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgeorge h.w. bushgeorge w. bushbarack obamapresident barack obamadonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpprince charlesjimmy carterbill clinton
GEORGE H.W. BUSH
LIVE: State funeral for President George HW Bush today
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
WATCH: George HW Bush funeral plans, life and legacy
Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
More george h.w. bush
POLITICS
LIVE: State funeral for President George HW Bush today
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
Pres. George HW Bush's official portrait draped in black
More Politics
Top Stories
LIVE: State funeral for President George HW Bush today
NJ student acting as designated driver dies after crash with 'impaired' suspect
Officials: Amazon workers sickened by fumes in Robbinsville
AccuWeather: Snow for South Jersey, possibly for Philly
Postal worker discovers 2 dead outside of Whitemarsh home
7 injured in Newark crash involving DART bus
Pa. teacher says school fired her over her pregnancy
Brother of Eagles player Derek Barnett killed in hit-and-run
Show More
Philly named 'City of the Year' by GQ
President Trump to attend Army-Navy game in Philadelphia
Police: Man scams $45K from 81-year-old woman, says son was in crash
USPS suspends regular delivery Wednesday for Day of Mourning
No charges for Philly cop after fatal shooting; new video released
More News