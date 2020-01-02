Plastic bag ban at Camden County facilities in effect

LINDENWOLD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Single-use plastic bags and straws are banned in all Camden County facilities and county-sponsored events as of New Year's Day.
The Freeholder Board approved the ban by resolution during its October 2019 meeting.
The ban, which went into effect on Wednesday, includes all single-use plastic bags, plastic straws, stirrers, and utensils, polystyrene (Styrofoam), and bottled water in single-serve containers (1 liter or less), as well as balloons which were banned via a previous resolution passed in February 2018.
The Board's ban affects vendors who work with Camden County, Camden County College's bookstore and cafeteria, the Camden County Jail and Juvenile Detention Center, the Camden County Library System, all county-sponsored events, vending machines in County facilities, and the County restaurant.
"The research speaks for itself on the impact of plastics to our oceans, wildlife, and other natural resources," Freeholder Jonathan Young, liaison to the Office of Sustainability, said in October. "We cannot deny reality any longer and must begin taking whatever steps we have to reduce our reliance on these harmful materials. The Board is committed to finding environmentally-friendly alternatives that can serve the same functions at a fraction of the cost to our planet's health."
