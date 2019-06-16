Politics

Police: Man sprays fire extinguisher, hides in Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's office

(Cliff Owen)

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens -- A man is in police custody after trespassing in Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's district office in Queens on Saturday.

The unidentified man sprayed a fire extinguisher and hid in the closet inside the district offices until police were able to get him out.

Building security then alerted NYPD about the trespass.

The man was taken to an area hospital for an evaluation. Charges against him are pending.

There was no one in the office at the time. Ocasio-Cortez is currently in Washington D.C.
