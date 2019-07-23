GRETNA, Louisiana -- Two police officers in Gretna, Louisiana, were fired over their social media posts about New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Gretna's police chief said officers Charles Rispoli and Angelo Varisco violated its department's policy against promoting violence.
Last week, Rispoli wrote a Facebook post suggesting Ocasio-Cortez should be shot and called her a "vile idiot." Varisco then liked the post.
"This vile idiot needs a round," Rispoli allegedly wrote on Facebook Thursday. "And I don't mean the kind she used to serve."
Rispoli's post was in response to an article that featured a fake quote from Ocasio-Cortez that U.S. pays soldiers too much.
The congresswoman, though, never made that statement.
"We felt that this post violated our policy and was in a nature that certainly was not supported by our agency and promoted violence. Therefore after our investigation, Ron terminated this officer and also terminated a second officer, Officer Angelo Varisco, who is also involved in liking and sharing the post," Police Chief Arthur Lawson said.
SEE ALSO: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez denounces Trump comments about leaving the US
It's unclear whether Rispoli knew he was responding to a satirical article.
Gretna police had just undergone training that was supposed to make them think before they post on social media.
The department is now considering extra training for its officers.
2 Louisiana officers fired over post suggesting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should be shot
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News