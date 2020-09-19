'I'm shaking': Politicians, celebrities react to death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

After news broke she died of cancer complications, the internet was quick to react, posting their heartbreak, and thanking Ginsburg for her accomplishments.
Some even went as far as to say they are "scared" in the wake of her passing.
Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders were among the prominent politicians to share condolences:
Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 19, 2020
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was one of the great justices in modern American history and her passing is a tremendous loss to our country. She will be remembered as an extraordinary champion of justice and equal rights.— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) September 19, 2020
I'm very sad to hear about the passing of my parents' good friend, and my father's wonderful colleague, Justice Ginsburg. May her memory be a blessing. I'd like to share a couple of passages that convey what she meant to my dad.../3— Christopher J. Scalia (@cjscalia) September 18, 2020
The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 18, 2020
A shock. A sadness. A great loss. The passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves a hole in a nation already reeling. She is an American hero, in every sense. We can honor her by joining to carry forth her legacy of equality, empathy, and justice. May she Rest in Peace.— Dan Rather (@DanRather) September 18, 2020
The news of #RuthBaderGinsburg passing has left me in tears. What a hero she was to me and millions of others. A living legend! I was blessed to know her and her amazing husband. And as a woman, I am the beneficiary of her work. pic.twitter.com/N8JZbAsfu0— Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) September 19, 2020
We have lost an American Icon of untold proportions, a feminist with the steeliest spine, and a jurist of remarkable talent, legal precision, and a yearning for justice for all. https://t.co/AeHTEkMYqq— Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) September 18, 2020
We have lost a giant among us. A trailblazer. And a champion of equality and justice.— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 18, 2020
Our hearts ache tonight. Let us honor her memory by preserving the very ideals she fought so tirelessly for.
Rest in Power. https://t.co/Vv2KzS1Ql6
My heart aches for the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Her contributions to equality will never be forgotten. We must pick up the pieces and pick up the fight. RIP RUTH.— Barbara Boxer (@BarbaraBoxer) September 18, 2020
A host of celebrities took to Twitter as well.
Apple CEO Tim Cook asked that we "honor her legacy by working toward true equality, together."
Ruth Bader Ginsburg spent her life in pursuit of an equal world. She fought for the unheard, and through her decisions, she changed the course of American history. We can never repay what she has given us, but we all can honor her legacy by working toward true equality, together. pic.twitter.com/lh6bioRuED— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 19, 2020
Sarah Silverman says she is gutted but grateful, and very sad.
RIP RBG. Gutted. Sad.— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) September 18, 2020
Grateful for all she did. And very very scared.
Global superstar and "American Idol" judge Katy Perry tweeted:
#RIPRBG 💔— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 18, 2020
Some spoke of how we can honor the late Justice by voting in the November election.
Sister singers Aly and AJ said, "And time for every single person to honor her by going to the polls and voting this election."
...And time for every single person to honor her by going to the polls and voting this election 💔 https://t.co/LuHYsbhOnO— Aly & AJ (@alyandaj) September 18, 2020
People around the country are mourning the loss, expressing "absolute devastation," while hailing Ginsberg as a "legend and inspiration," and a "beacon for justice."