GEORGE H.W. BUSH

Prayer from George H.W. Bush's 1989 inauguration fills National Cathedral

EMBED </>More Videos

Prayer from George H.W. Bush's 1989 inauguration fills National Cathedral

By
WASHINGTON, D.C. --
On Wednesday, Washington, D.C.'s National Cathedral will be filled with dignitaries for George H.W. Bush's state funeral.

Sunday though, the congregation heard from Bush biographer Jon Meacham, who was a guest preacher for a pre-planned event that took on additional meaning.

Meacham opened his sermon with the same prayer Bush opened his inaugural address with on January 20, 1989.

"There is, but one just use of power and it is to serve people," Bush said that day, and Meacham repeated it this morning.

Meacham closed by telling the congregants, "Very few human beings could have written that prayer as well."

Here is the full text of Bush's Inaugural Prayer:

Heavenly father, we bow our heads and thank you for your love.
Make us strong to do your work, willing to heed and hear your will and write on our heart these words: use power to help people.
For we are given power not to advance our own purposes, nor to make a great show in the world, nor a name.
There is, but one just use of power and it is to serve people.
Help us remember, Lord, Amen.


EMBED More News Videos

President George H.W. Bush opened his inaugural address on January 20, 1989 with this prayer.

RELATED: Full coverage of George HW Bush's life and legacy
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsreligiongeorge h.w. bushchurchu.s. & worldWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GEORGE H.W. BUSH
FULL COVERAGE: The death of George H.W. Bush
Funeral plans for President George H.W. Bush released
Barbara Bush reads George H.W. Bush's letter remembering Robin
Bush 4141: Train to transport Pres. George H.W. Bush
More george h.w. bush
POLITICS
Barbara Bush reads George H.W. Bush's letter remembering Robin
Bush 4141: Train to transport Pres. George H.W. Bush
Former President George H.W. Bush has died at age 94
George H.W. Bush's final words
More Politics
Top Stories
Police: 3 bodies, including 91-year-old, found wrapped in blankets
1 child dead, 40 injured in bus crash carrying youth team
Police: Woman stabbed 16 times, attacker dies at hospital
Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' will go on to help wounded soldiers
Funeral plans for President George H.W. Bush released
Preschoolers accidentally served Pine-Sol instead of apple juice
John Bobbitt, homeless vet in GoFundMe scam, to appear in court
Driver crashes into utility pole in Tioga-Nicetown, flees scene
Show More
Man shot while working on vehicle in Juniata Park
Boil water advisory in effect in Lower Bucks, Pennsbury schools reopen
AccuWeather: Breezy and Milder Today, Colder After That
Synagogue holds Hannukah ceremony at mass shooting site
Menorah lighting at Betsy Ross House kicks off Hanukkah
More News