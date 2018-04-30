POLITICS

President George H.W. Bush to stay in hospital as he recovers from infection

George HW Bush's recent history of health problems

After already spending a week in the hospital for an infection following the burial of his wife Barbara, the former president is continuing his recovery.

Jim McGrath, the family's spokesman, said that 41 will remain at Methodist Hospital as he continues to regain strength.
RELATED: Timeline of George H.W. Bush's recent medical issues

On Sunday, April 22, President Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital for an infection that spread to his blood. The day before, Barbara Bush was laid to rest in College Station following a funeral service in Houston. President Bush was present throughout the memorial events.
