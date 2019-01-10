"I have the absolute right to declare a national emergency ... I'm not prepared to do that yet, but if I have to, I will," President Trump says.



President Donald Trump says it would be "very surprising" for him not to declare a national emergency if he can't make a deal with Democrats to pay for his promised U.S.-Mexico border wall.Trump told reporters as he left the White House for a Texas border visit that he would prefer to work with Congress on a deal to end the partial government shutdown and is open to compromise but will use his emergency powers to circumvent Congress if they can't come to agreement.He said Thursday, "We have to get a win ... or I will declare a national emergency."He has talked about declaring a national emergency before.Trump also defended his repeated claims that Mexico will pay for his wall - even when Mexico has said it won't.Trump said, "When I said Mexico will pay for the wall in front of thousands of thousands of people, obviously they're not going to write a check, but they are paying for the wall indirectly. Many, many times over by the really great trade deal we just made. Congress has to approve the deal."Democrats have called the wall "immoral."----------