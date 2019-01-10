GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Pres. Trump threatens to declare national emergency, says Mexico will pay 'indirectly' for wall

EMBED </>More Videos

Government shutdown reaches Day 20. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on January 10, 2019.

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump says it would be "very surprising" for him not to declare a national emergency if he can't make a deal with Democrats to pay for his promised U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Trump told reporters as he left the White House for a Texas border visit that he would prefer to work with Congress on a deal to end the partial government shutdown and is open to compromise but will use his emergency powers to circumvent Congress if they can't come to agreement.


He said Thursday, "We have to get a win ... or I will declare a national emergency."

He has talked about declaring a national emergency before.

Trump also defended his repeated claims that Mexico will pay for his wall - even when Mexico has said it won't.

Trump said, "When I said Mexico will pay for the wall in front of thousands of thousands of people, obviously they're not going to write a check, but they are paying for the wall indirectly. Many, many times over by the really great trade deal we just made. Congress has to approve the deal."



Democrats have called the wall "immoral."

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgovernment shutdowndonald trumpnancy pelosiu.s. & worldWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
FDA says routine food inspections not being done due to shutdown
Trump's border visit comes as shutdown talks fall apart
White House tries to hold jittery GOP in line on shutdown
Will this be the longest government shutdown?
More government shutdown
POLITICS
Trump's border visit comes as shutdown talks fall apart
White House tries to hold jittery GOP in line on shutdown
Will this be the longest government shutdown?
Trump pleads on TV for wall money; Dems say he 'stokes fear'
More Politics
Top Stories
Manhunt in South Philly for man who fled after police chase, crash
Naked man ID'ed in wrong way I-95 chase through Del., Pa.
Fire engulfs KFC/Taco Bell restaurant in Wilmington
2 N.J. crabbers among 3 killed in Oregon boat accident
Driver pulled from burning car after crashing into police cruiser
Man accused of hailing cab while woman died in fire gets 12 years
Buzz, predictions about the Eagles/Saints matchup
Mummer killed in South Philly crash to be laid to rest
Show More
FDA says routine food inspections not being done due to shutdown
Man, 67, killed in Juniata Park fire
AccuWeather: Bitter Wind Chills Today, Some Weekend Snow
Man pumps gas right before station canopy collapse
Toyota recalls 1.7M vehicles in N. America to fix air bags
More News