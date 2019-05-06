Politics

President Trump to award Tiger Woods with Presidential Medal of Freedom

EMBED <>More Videos

Trump to award Tiger Woods with Presidential Medal of Freedom.

WASHINGTON D.C. -- President Trump will award Tiger Woods with the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The award comes weeks after Woods won his fifth Masters Golf title in Augusta.

After the win, Pres. Trump tweeted he wants to honor Woods because of his "incredible success and comeback in sports, and more importantly, life."

Woods will become the fourth pro golfer to receive the medal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmastersgolfu.s. & worldpresident donald trumptiger woods
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Upper Darby High School athletic trainer dies during Broad Street Run
Police: No charges for mother of child abandoned in Kensington
Several cars, box truck involved in crash on I-95
Congrats! Meghan Markle, Prince Harry welcome baby boy
Police: Victim beaten, robbed by 4 suspects in South Philly
Driver in South Philly crash says he was trying to avoid gunfire
Show More
Nurse accused of taking inappropriate photos of patients
Large stones tumble from facade of Fishtown Church
Woman gave boyfriend Drano to put him in 'eternal sleep'
4-year-old may have been kidnapped by 3 men in pickup: Police
14-year-old Sports Illustrated star killed at house party
More TOP STORIES News