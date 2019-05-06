President Trump to award Tiger Woods with Presidential Medal of Freedom

WASHINGTON D.C. -- President Trump will award Tiger Woods with the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
The award comes weeks after Woods won his fifth Masters Golf title in Augusta.
After the win, Pres. Trump tweeted he wants to honor Woods because of his "incredible success and comeback in sports, and more importantly, life."
Woods will become the fourth pro golfer to receive the medal.
