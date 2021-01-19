President Trump expected to grant clemency to 100 people in final hours in office

As his time in office comes to a close, the president is expected to release a list of 100 people he plans to grant clemency to.
While we do not know yet who may be granted pardons or commutations, we do know some of the potential names are controversial.
That list includes former speaker of the New York State Assembly, Sheldon Silver, who is serving 12 years in prison for bribery.
The list also includes an unlikely name, rapper Lil Wayne, who plead guilty to felony gun possession in November.
RELATED: Lil Wayne meets with Donald Trump, appears to endorse him for 2020 election
Not rumored to be on the list at this time is the president himself or his children.
Presidential pardons explained
Can a president pardon his relatives and close allies?
Yes. The constitution does not bar pardons for self-interest.
Before leaving office, former President Bill Clinton issued a controversial pardon to his half-brother over a cocaine conviction for which he served about a year in prison.
Can a president pardon himself?
This is unclear. There is no definitive answer because no president has ever tried to pardon himself and then faced prosecution anyway.
The U.S. Supreme Court has never had to rule on the matter. Lawmakers are divided on the topic.
SEE ALSO: 68% of Americans say Trump should not issue self-pardon; Majority approves Biden's transition: POLL
Can a president issue prospective pardons before any charges or conviction?
Yes. It's rare for a president to do, but it can happen.
Former President Gerald Ford issued a pardon to former President Richard Nixon to prevent prosecution for the Watergate scandal.
A pardon would erase both a person's conviction and sentence.
Granting commutation would lift an individual's sentence, but not a conviction.
Despite encouragement from his allies and staff, there is no indication that President Trump will issue pre-emptive pardons for himself or members of his family, but that could change.
Follow Brhe Berry on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
RELATED:
President Trump issues 2nd wave of pardons including Manafort, Stone
President Trump pardons 15, including Republican allies