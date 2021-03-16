President Biden to visit Chester small business Tuesday on first stop of national tour

joe biden

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- President Joe Biden will begin his national tour in Chester, Pennsylvania on Tuesday where he will sell his stimulus package to Americans explaining how it'll impact everyday lives.

The president's administration hasn't officially revealed which business he will visit, but it's expected to be a woman and minority owned, union small business, according to White House communications director Kate Bedingfield.

"For the next couple of weeks, you're really going to hear them talk about how this bill is going to affect your family and how can you benefit from it," Bedingfield said.

Biden's administration is putting in an all-out effort to explain how struggling Americans can get back on their feet.

As the administration travels to get the word out, Republicans continue to say too little of the relief is targeted for COVID.

Biden argues that everything in the plan is needed to lift the country out of the pandemic.

Some of the $1.9 trillion stimulus package, known as the American Rescue Plan Act, includes $1,400 checks, a child tax credit, and a $300 weekly boost to unemployment benefits.

"By the time all the money is distributed, 85% of American households would have gotten the $1,400 rescue checks. It provides the biggest investment in childcare since World War II and It provides food and nutrition health for millions of families," Biden said.

Republicans believe the bill is too bloated with extra measures.

"To call this COVID relief is really false advertising. Only 9 percent of the money actually goes to defeating the virus," said U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, (R-WY).

The President will stay in Wilmington, Delaware overnight and from there head out to the rest of the country to continue his tour.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden was in Burlington, New Jersey Monday to kick off the White House's effort to highlight the benefits of President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan.

