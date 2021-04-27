Politics

President Biden to visit Philadelphia on Friday for Amtrak's anniversary

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- President Biden will be in Philadelphia this Friday to commemorate Amtrak's 50th anniversary.

The 30th Street Station stop is part of Biden's "Getting Back on Track" tour.

It's meant to highlight his first 100 days in office and his push for infrastructure.

Before coming to Center City on Friday, Biden will be giving his first address to Congress.



During that speech, he'll make his case for his more than $2 trillion infrastructure package.

Some notable Pennsylvanians were invited by local lawmakers to be "virtual guests."

Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon has invited Dr. Ala Stanford, who founded the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium in Philadelphia.



Congresswoman Madeleine Dean has invited Montgomery County's "Superman" pharmacist, Dr. Mayank Amin (Dr. Mak), who has helped to vaccinate thousands in the county.

You can watch the president's address Wednesday at 9 p.m. on 6abc and 6abc.com.
