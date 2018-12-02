POLITICS

President George H.W. Bush speaks to Cheltenham High School class of 1989

President George H.W. Bush speaks to Cheltenham High School class of 1989. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 2, 2018.

President Bush's legacy reaches parts of the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys.

One local high school was fortunate enough to have him as their commencement speaker while he was in office.

1989 graduates of Cheltenham High School heard encouraging words from the president himself.

At one point, he stressed the importance of overlooking our differences.

"I've learned for instance that we are not black and white, rural and urban, the privileged and the poor, we are Americans," he said.

