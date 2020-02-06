donald trump

President Trump triumphantly waves newspapers with 'ACQUITTED' headlines at National Prayer Breakfast

By Norma Yuriar
WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump took an apparent victory lap Thursday at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C.

New video shows President Trump triumphantly holding up copies of USA Today and the Washington Post with the headlines both featuring stories about his impeachment acquittal.

"ACQUITTED," is splashed across the front page of USA Today.

The Washington Post's headline reads, "Trump Acquitted."

The president smiled and waved both newspapers as he arrived on stage.

His appearance at the annual event came a day after he was acquitted by the Senate on impeachment charges, including abuse of power following accusations he pressured Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, a potential rival in this year's presidential election.

Trump appeared in good spirits at the payer breakfast.

Also in attendance was House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who led the impeachment charge. Now that the trial has ended, Trump is barreling into his reelection fight with a united Republican Party behind him.

And he's emboldened by reassuring poll numbers and chaos on the Democratic side in the race to replace him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington dcdonald trumpimpeachmentnewspaperpolitics
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DONALD TRUMP
Trump to speak out about impeachment after acquittal
Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment
Local lawmakers react to Trump's acquittal in impeachment trial
Trump surprises Philly girl with scholarship during SOTU
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police identify Love Park rape suspect in custody
2 young children, mom killed in Salem County ID'd by family
Clear video shows triple shooting suspect fleeing scene: Police
The Dining Car tops Action News viewers' diners list
AccuWeather: Flood Watch Today and Friday
Gianna Bryant's Calif. school retires her No. 2 basketball jersey
Prosecutors nearing finish as last Weinstein accuser returns
Show More
Man found shot to death in car in Point Breeze
3 masked men rob Delco Popeyes
Residents lighting homes green for 3 teens battling cancer
NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth
Mystery Girl Scout cookie shopper ID'd; urges others to pay it forward
More TOP STORIES News