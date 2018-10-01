President Trump to speak in Philadelphia on Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak to thousands of people in Philadelphia on Tuesday.
He is slated to address the National Electric Contractors Association at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
Ten-thousand electrical contractors, electricians and apprentices from across the country are expected to attend.
A White House official says his speech will highlight his administration's commitment to workforce development and small business growth.
