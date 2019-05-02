William Barr's Mueller report hearing: Fried chicken, prop chicken brought in AG's absence

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said as the session opened Thursday that Barr has "a choice" whether to stand up to President Donald Trump, who has pledged to fight congressional oversight.
Democratic members of the committee had fun with the spectacle, with Tennessee Rep. Steve Cohen bringing buckets of fried chicken and Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline jokingly looking under the desk to make sure Barr wasn't there.
.@RepCohen brought @KFC to today's @HouseJudiciary @judiciarygop hearing on Mueller Report. pic.twitter.com/kwMbEHj5Ir— CSPAN (@cspan) May 2, 2019
For most of Wednesday, Barr underwent at times scathing questioning by Democratic senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee. The House panel is considering holding Barr in contempt of Congress for failing to show.
The ABC Owned Television Stations contributed to this report.