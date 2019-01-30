POLITICS

Proposal to withhold pay from Congress, president during government shutdowns

Three congressmen introduced a bill Tuesday that would withhold pay from members of Congress, the president and the vice president in the event of a government shutdown.

KTRK-TV reports, Crenshaw was joined by Rep. Jared Golden of Maine and Rep. Max Rose of New York, to introduce the "Solidarity in Salary Act" on the House floor Tuesday afternoon.

KTRK-TV reports, Crenshaw was joined by Rep. Jared Golden of Maine and Rep. Max Rose of New York, to introduce the "Solidarity in Salary Act" on the House floor Tuesday afternoon.

"Federal employees should never have to carry the burden caused by a dysfunctional government," said Crenshaw. "We should have to feel the very real effects of a shutdown, just as our fellow federal employees are forced to do."

The legislation comes days after the 35-day government shutdown, the longest in U.S. history, denied pay to 800,000 federal workers.

According to the bill, daily pay for the president, vice president and congressmen would be placed in escrow. That money would be released after the government reopens.
Similar legislation, the "No Budget, No Pay" bill, has been proposed by Sen. Rick Scott of Florida and 11 other members of the Senate.
